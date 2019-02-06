Cynthia Gaston, age 61, passed away on February 2nd 2019 at home in Madison. She was born on June 21st 1957 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Carson and Eileen Lau. She married Dave Gaston on July 20th, 1985 at Calvary Lutheran Church in downtown Madison, WI.



Cindy received her B.S. in Pharmacy in 1980, and worked for the UW Health University Hospital as a clinical pharmacist for over 35 years, including earning her Pharm. D. in 2008 and American College of Clinical Pharmacy Board Certification in 2013. For many of those years, she worked as an integral member of the pharmacy team in the Trauma and Life Support Center, where her encyclopedic drug knowledge and focus on patient safety made her a highly valued asset. Her career also spanned drug use policy, where she championed evidence-based guidelines and evaluated new drugs for the hospital formulary.



In addition to her successful career, Cindy was a loving, dedicated mother and wife. Her favorite activities involved family, especially vacations to the Rocky Mountains, and going on hikes with her husband Dave.

She was incredibly well traveled, having visited Europe and Hawaii several times, as well as countless National Parks spread across nearly all 50 states. When not traveling, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and attending Badger football games with family and friends, including two Rose Bowl games. Whether traveling, attending swim meets, or simply spending time with family, Cindy loved to document her experiences through a great deal of amateur photography.



Cindy combined her love of photography and arts and crafts to create unique albums, scrapbooks, and gifts. She enjoyed applying her scrapbooking techniques to make cards for any occasion; whether it was a birthday or Halloween, she would often personalize them for her loved ones.



Most importantly, Cindy was a devout Christian, strong in her faith, and heavily involved in the Lutheran Church. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, served on many boards and committees, and would help in any way she could to serve others.



Cindy will be greatly missed by her husband Dave, her son Joel, her daughter Annie, her mother Eileen, her brother Curt, her father-in-law Dave, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Carson and her mother-in-law Jane.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8th at 9 AM, located at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way, Madison. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM, followed by a lunch reception. Burial will occur at 2:30 PM of the same day at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette, WI.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center.



