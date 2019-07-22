Cynthia "Cindy" A Sayles

Madison – Cynthia "Cindy" Sayles, age 56, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on November 7, 1962 in Madison, the daughter of Carol and Glenn.

Cindy graduated from Madison East High School in 1981. She enjoyed co-ed softball with Woody & Ann's Bar in her younger days. She enjoyed many trips to Florida and rockfest trips with friends.

Cindy enjoyed her grandchildren's baseball games and taking them to the pool. Cindy's most prized possession was her two daughters. Growing up she enjoyed taking them to tractor pulls with her mother and many trips to the zoo, parks and pools. Since she had been diagnosed, her girls devoted their life to ensure she lived the best life possible. The bond we made was unbreakable. Forever we will be #TEAMCINDY!

Cindy is survived by her two loving daughters, Ashley (Peter) Sayles and Samantha (Stephen) Sayles; two grandchildren, Devin and Jaxten; father, Glenn (Victoria) Falkner; sister, Marilyn (Todd) Weber; brother, William (Vicki) Falkner; half-brother, Glenn "Scooter" (Donette) Falkner; her best friend Deanne Williams; her doggy Reba; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her most missed, her mother, Carol Chase (Mack); her nephew, Michael; and her doggy Bella.

A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12pm at ST. LUKES EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4011 Major Ave, Madison, WI. A visitation will also be held on Friday at St. Lukes Episcopal Church from 11am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to miracles for Cindy Sayles to support her burial fund. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

