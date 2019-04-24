Cynthia Cauthern

Although obituaries usually inspire tears; some dear souls want only and ever to inspire joy and mindfulness. To all who knew and loved her, Cynthia was the brightest star, the softest landing, and greatest giver of love. Her smile, her laughter, her warmth, her humor, and her generous spirit would simply light up a room.

Cynthia's ongoing quest for knowledge was insatiable and there are a bunch of degrees and mounds of books to prove it. Sports were a great source of joy and competition--her loyal support of her beloved Penn State University made for some fun and good-natured ribbing from family and friends.

With all her beauty and grace, she also struggled with depression, which ultimately won the battle. As a Buddhist, Cynthia was conflicted between what was right: suffering endlessly, or conceding her life.

"The caged bird sings with a fearful trill of things unknown but longed for still and his tune is heard on the distant hill for the caged bird sings of freedom." - "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," Maya Angelou

Her parents preceded Cynthia in death. Her life-long partner survives her, as well as, numerous loving family and friends.

Memorials in Cynthia's name may be sent to the Urban League of Madison, Dane County Humane Society, or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Madison.

A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a later date.



"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou



