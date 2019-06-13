Cynthia Ann Savage

Cynthia savage of Waunakee, WI, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Cindy lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun.

She is survived by five brothers, sister, granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother Arlene Montalto her father Joseph Montalto Sr., and her children Jesse Savage and Tonya Brunner.

