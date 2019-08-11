Curtis "Grey Wolf" Blackdeer, age 78, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Neillsville, the son of Earl and Eva (Little Bear) Blackdeer. Curtis graduated from Black River Falls in 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1964. He married Karen Hanson on April 23, 1965.

Curtis enjoyed cooking, golfing and was a bowler for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Daniel (Ann) Blackdeer and Denise (Joseph) Wagner; grandchildren, Emma and Beau Blackdeer, and Samual, Elaina and Theodore Wagner; brothers, Earl (Bernice) Blackdeer and Stanley (Diane) Blackdeer; sisters, Ruth Peunt, Veronica (Dave) Espinoza, Sophie Paremski and Christina Blackdeer; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Blackdeer; and sisters, Joanne Klute, Patricia Blackdeer.

A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with the Rev. Mae Jean Zelle presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Lake Edge Lutheran Church or a Veteran's organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.