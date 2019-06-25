It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a wonderful man, leaving his heartbroken wife, Mary to mourn him. Curtis E. "Curt" Steindorf, age 74, died of pancreatic cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home, with his loving wife by his side. Curt was born on June 10, 1945, to Marvel (Smith) and Rolland Steindorf, in Monroe.

He spent most of his career as a lineman for Alliant Energy (WP&L) and made many good friends there. Curt was caring, loving, and a big bear of a man with a huge heart. He always offered help to anyone who needed it and had a "system" for everything. He loved motorcycles, and when he was forced to give up riding as his disease progressed, he found a new passion in his little red BMW convertible. Curt fought this disease with all he had and beat it twice, but it was not meant to be.

Curt is survived by his wife, Mary (Belz); daughters, Terri (Steve Peck) Husen, Lisa (Richard) Cleary and Lynne (Sanford) Moore; sisters, Shirley (Mike) Alexander, Connie (Mike) Neisler; and sister-in-law, Elayne Steindorf. He is further survived by Mary's family, who loved him as their own and traveled with him down his three-plus year journey with pancreatic cancer, Mary's daughter, Tammy (Daniel) Braxton; son, David (Kimberly) Noyce; sister, Kathy (Edward) Nauman; brothers, Richard (Terri) Belz and Charlie (Linda) Belz. Curt also leaves behind 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two special cousins, Rick and Jenny Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Marvel and Rolland; his father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Providence Belz; daughter, Cindy Spooner and her husband, Doug; his brother, Glenn Steindorf; beautiful niece, Becca Belz; and favorite uncle, "Skip" Smith..

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the time of the service on Sunday.

Curt's family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their attentiveness and compassion.

Hold your loved ones close and always show them how much you love them.

