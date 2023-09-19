Curtis C. Dorsey

Curtis C. Dorsey, age 70 of Wiota, WI formerly of Shullsburg, WI passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Evansville Manor in Evansville, WI. He was born May 7, 1953, in Shullsburg the son of Louis and Dorothy (Lyne) Dorsey. Curtis grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School. He later moved to Wiota where he raised his family.

Curtis is survived by his children: Jody (Jamie) Noble of Blue River, WI, Curtis “Mike” (Jeanette) Dorsey and Brian (Amy) Dorsey both of Winslow, IL, Jared (Taylor) Hitchins of Monroe, WI, and Tonya (Ross) Alff of Stevens Point, WI; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild with one more on the way; two sisters: Twyla Mick of Shullsburg and Kathyrn (Scott) Varner of Argyle, WI; a sister-in-law: Kathy Dorsey of Rockford, IL. and many nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Lou “Micky” Dorsey.