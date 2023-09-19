Curtis C. Dorsey, age 70 of Wiota, WI formerly of Shullsburg, WI passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Evansville Manor in Evansville, WI. He was born May 7, 1953, in Shullsburg the son of Louis and Dorothy (Lyne) Dorsey. Curtis grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School. He later moved to Wiota where he raised his family.
Curtis is survived by his children: Jody (Jamie) Noble of Blue River, WI, Curtis “Mike” (Jeanette) Dorsey and Brian (Amy) Dorsey both of Winslow, IL, Jared (Taylor) Hitchins of Monroe, WI, and Tonya (Ross) Alff of Stevens Point, WI; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild with one more on the way; two sisters: Twyla Mick of Shullsburg and Kathyrn (Scott) Varner of Argyle, WI; a sister-in-law: Kathy Dorsey of Rockford, IL. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Lou “Micky” Dorsey.
Curtis was a proud member of the Wiota Fire Department for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, squirrel, and rabbit, fishing, bowling, and playing cards. He cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren creating memories with them that they will all remember forever. He always enjoyed socializing with his friends making them laugh and smile. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Curtis’ name.
