Curtis A. Knutson

Curtis Alvin Knutson, age 102, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Oakwood Village.

He was born on March 3, 1917, in Livingston, Wis., the son of Alvin and Lulu (Sturdevant) Knutson. Curtis graduated from Montfort High School in 1936. He married Myrtle Smithback on Feb. 22, 1946 in Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Curtis retired from Oscar Mayer in 1979. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time at his cottage in Hayward. Curtis is survived by two daughters, Linda (Dean) Peterson and Sherrie (Jan) Loomis; son, Steven (Donna) Knutson; 9 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and great-granddaughter, Kjersti. A funeral service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 22, 2019. Memorials may be made to St. Jude and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

