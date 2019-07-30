Craig Scott Frazer

Craig S. Frazer, age 49, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 17, 2019 at Davis Corners United Methodist Church outside of Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Craig was born January 1, 1970 in Portage, Wisconsin, the son of Harvey Frazer and Susane (Bangs) Cowan. Craig worked at Holiday Wholesale in Wisconsin Dells for many years. He was currently employed at Walmart in Lake Delton. He was a kind compassionate man. He enjoyed carpentry work, bow hunting, the outdoors, animals, baseball, the Green Bay packers. He was a big Star-Trek fan. He was always willing to help Grandpa mow the lawn as he was the only one trusted with his equipment.

Craig is survived by his mother, Susane (Larry) Cowans of Milwaukee, WI; step-mother, Lucille (Harvey) Frazer of Oxford, WI; brothers, Timothy (Amy) Butterfield of Sheboygan, WI; sisters, Connie (Brian) Schroeder of Green Bay, WI, Penny Jo Ryan of Tampa, FL and Crystall Robinson of St. Point, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey; nephew, Boston Robinson; aunt, Helen Schwingle; uncle, Harley Frazer and brother-in-law, Jim Ryan.

