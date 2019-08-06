STOUGHTON-Craig D. Fuller, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.



He was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Stoughton, the son of Kenneth and Frances (Nettum) Fuller.



Craig graduated from Stoughton High School in 1962 and attended master plumber school. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Craig married Nancy Reese on Feb. 8, 1964, in Stoughton. He was the founder and former owner of Fuller Excavating and had been semi-retired since 2013.



Craig was a long-time member of the Stoughton Athletics Booster Club, Stoughton Country Club, serving on the board of directors, and Christ Lutheran Church.



He enjoyed playing golf, going to his grandchildren's events, playing pickle ball, traveling, spending time with his family and watching all WI sports teams.



Craig is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Scott (Shelly) and Brad (Darcy); six grandchildren, Alissa, Max (Elle), Drew (Gabby), Morgan, Macy and Mitch; siblings, Sharon (Dennis) Jones, Sandy (David) Elsner, Kristi Hardin (Rich), David (Kris), Delaine (Mary) and Mark (Patti); brothers-in law, Harry (Shirley) Reese and Robert Giese; sister-in-law, Carol (Howard) Rousseau; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Keith, Gary and Kim; grandson, Jake; in-laws, Harry and Ilene Reese; and sister-in-law, Betty Giese.



A funeral service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Cty. Hwy. B, Stoughton, at 1 p.m., on Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, with Pastors Scott and Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made in Craig's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Christ Lutheran Church, the UW Health Cardiopulmonary Transplant Program or The Craig Fuller Memorial Trades Scholarship for Stoughton High School graduates.



A special thank you to the UW lung transplant team for the 13 extra years we all had to share with him, Pastor Scott for his comforting visits and Agrace HospiceCare for the care and concern shown during his final journey.



"A thousand times we needed you. A thousand times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. A heart of gold stopped beating; two twinkling eyes closed to rest. God broke our hearts to prove he only took the best." Never a day will go by that you won't be in our hearts and our souls. Rest in peace, Grandpa!



