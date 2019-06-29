Cory Russ Rickerson, age 43, of Madison, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was born in Evantson, IL and grew up with an ever-expanding family of sisters, brothers, half-sisters and brothers, stepbrothers and sisters and all the variable parents that go along with such a life.



Growing up Cory looked most forward to summer camps and athletics, particularly ice skating and diving, but gymnastics was her main love and pride. After graduating from New Trier High School, Cory followed her spirit out west to attend the University of Oregon where she majored in Spanish with a minor in Psychology. Fluent in Spanish, Cory moved to Los Angeles to teach while also earning a second bachelor's for elementary education. Inevitably she met her husband in Los Angeles and the two soon found themselves moving back to the Midwest and living in Madison, Wisconsin with their many beautiful cats, (Minou, Sophie, Milo, Lola, and Lily) where Cory also grew her passion for Autocross racing. Cory loved her crosswords, kitties, canoe and hiking trips, her family, a good nap, and always found beauty on rainy nights.



Cory is survived by her husband, Bryon Rickerson; her father and stepmother, Ed and Tena Russ; her extensive gaggle of siblings, Christy Russ, Prescott Seymour, Jamie Russ, Ed Russ, Deb Seymour, Charlie Seymour, Tom Seymour, Bill Findlay, TR Findlay and Eric Rickerson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Terri Farrell; grandmother, Joyce Sant Amour; and great-grandmother, Helen Van Roy.



A celebration of life will be held at WINNETKA COMMUNITY HOUSE, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka, IL, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.