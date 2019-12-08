McFarland - Corrine M. "Corky" Ollhoff, age 74, passed away after a 6-month battle with cancer.

She was born June 4, 1945, in Watertown, the daughter of the late Zale and Valoise Pennell. She was a graduate of Palmyra Eagle High School. Corky graduated from the Bellin School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery at St. Mary's Hospital until her retirement in 2012. Corky married Dale Ollhoff on October 2, 1971, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

She was a member of McFarland Lutheran Church. Corky was an active volunteer at the Dane County Humane Society. She loved to read, horses, cats, and spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed fellowship and travel with the Wisconsin Voyagers Motorhome Chapter of FMCA.

Corky is survived by her husband of 48 years Dale; son Matthew Ollhoff, daughter Melissa Pitts; grandchildren Haley and Zacary Ollhoff, and Brandon and Landon Pitts; sister Val Jo (Alfred) Walling; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dorian "Buzz" Pennell.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019, at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland. A visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service at the church on Friday. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McFarland Lutheran Church, the Dane County Humane Society, or to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at UW Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, and Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent care given to Corky during her courageous battle with cancer.