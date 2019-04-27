Madison – Constance Mae “Connie” Fjelstad, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Connie was born October 1, 1924 in Madison, the daughter of Edwin and Esther (Walstad) Wolfe. During her youth, she spent much time at Martha and Immanuel Walstad’s family farm in Black Earth, WI. She graduated with honors in 1942 from Madison West High School. In 1944, she took a train to Colorado to join her sweetheart and fiancé, the big Norwegian, Donald Fjelstad, who was in the Air Force there. They married and their love grew for nearly 60 years as they traveled the world together. Connie spent many years as the executive secretary to the Director of Dane County Airport in Madison and marveled at all of the changes including a new terminal and at all of the interesting people she met on a daily basis. But, above all, she was devoted to her family.

Connie loved having fun and was known for her spunk. She loved gardening, country music, especially Alan Jackson and George Strait, dancing, wearing her red snakeskin western boots, Heineken, lefse and other Scandinavian treats. She even continued on an all-male bowling team to the age of 85.

Connie is survived by two sisters, Donna Runstrom of Boone, NC and Beverly Vitale of Madison; daughter, Janet (Mark) Deadman; and son Thomas (Brenda) Fjelstad. She is further survived by grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Deadman, Cortney (Tim) Feige, Darcy (Mick) Gillitzer and Christopher (Dena) Fjelstad; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, in 2005.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave,. Madison. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until the time of service.

A special thanks to Waunakee Manor and especially Jessica Jakab-Mathys.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Agrace HospiceCare.