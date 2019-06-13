MADISON – Constance Darlene "Connie" (Lewis) Whitcomb, age 79, made her transition to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1939, in Cambridge, Ohio, to Don and Margaret (Anderson) Lewis, one of six children. Constance grew up in Fargo, N.D. and moved to Milwaukee, Wis. with her spouse and children in 1969. She later lived in Eau Claire, Wis. where she was active in Salem Baptist Church for many years.

Connie devoted her life to working with children in numerous church settings. During her life, she was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, youth choir director and Awana leader. She spent 20 years of her life engaged in missions work to children in Grand Goave, Haiti, working with the Servants of All Orphanage.

Music was a significant part of Connie's life. She loved to play the piano and sing. Gospel music was one of her favorite music genres. She also loved old musicals and would often join in singing music from such musicals as: The Sound of Music, The Music Man, Oklahoma, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Connie's faith was the heart of her life. She was active in church activities throughout all of her adult life. Her home was always open to people who needed a place to stay. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of music and her deeply genuine faith.

Connie is survived by four of her siblings, Joanne (Lewis) Kaisler, Merrill Lewis, Bruce Lewis, and Donna (Lewis) Larsen. She is also survived by her four children and their families: Jolee (Whitcomb) Darnell and her spouse Joseph, Keith Whitcomb and his spouse Amy, Lowell Whitcomb, and Mark Whitcomb and his spouse Sarah, as well as seven grandchildren: Christina, Alex, Donovan, Xavier, Traysen, Marley, and Zoe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GATES OF HEAVEN SYNAGOGUE, James Madison Park, 302 E Gorham St, Madison, Wis. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019. Family and friends can gather in the park and at the facility starting at 10:30 a.m. to share time and memories. There will be a fund set up for flowers and expenses, please contact Jolee Darnell or Mark Whitcomb for information.

