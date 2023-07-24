Connie Sue Moen, age 58 of Blanchardville, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Mt Horeb, Wisconsin with family by her side after a four-year progression of Frontal Temporal Dementia. Connie was born on February 21, 1965, to Clifford Jerome and Doris Mae (Vamstad) Rear and grew up on the family farm on Badger Rd. in rural Blanchardville, WI, just over the hill from her best friend, Sally (Peterson) Nealis.
She attended Pecatonica grade and high schools and graduated in 1983. She was involved with 4-H, cheerleading, forensics, volleyball, and band. She attended Edgewood College where she received her degree in Elementary Education. Connie married Lance Moen on October 3, 1987 and they lived together on the Moen farm on Yankee Hollow Road and went on to have three children (Andrew, Katelyn, & Clara). Connie taught for 33 years at Pecatonica Elementary in the 6th, 2nd, and 3rd grades. She was a member of York Memorial Lutheran Church, loved to shop, attend ball games, and take many trips with her family and friends.
Connie is survived by her three children, Andrew Moen of Sauk City, Katelyn (Tanner) Kleppe of Blanchardville, Clara (Michael Schlimgen) Moen of Barneveld, two grandsons Korbyn and Wesley Kleppe, Brother Brian (Lana) Rear of Blanchardville, many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews which she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford Rear and Doris (Rolland Hustad) Rear-Hustad, her brothers Frank Rear and Bruce Rear, and sister in law Laurie (Griffiths) Rear.
Connie’s children would like to thank Beehive Homes, especially Adam & Amber, where she lived for the last two years, and Agrace Hospice for their tremendous care of Connie and support to her family and friends. They would also like to thank her amazing coworkers from the Pecatonica School District, and the infamous “Wednesday night crew”.
A visitation for Connie will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 4:00 until 8:00pm at the York Memorial Lutheran Church in rural Blanchardville at the intersection of highways 78 and 39. A funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:00 am. The service will be live cast for the public on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/saetherfuneralservice. Rev. Chris Strohm will officiate. Burial will follow in the York Memorial Cemetery, and a lunch will follow in the church basement. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com
