Connie Sue Moen

Connie Sue Moen, age 58 of Blanchardville, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Mt Horeb, Wisconsin with family by her side after a four-year progression of Frontal Temporal Dementia. Connie was born on February 21, 1965, to Clifford Jerome and Doris Mae (Vamstad) Rear and grew up on the family farm on Badger Rd. in rural Blanchardville, WI, just over the hill from her best friend, Sally (Peterson) Nealis.

She attended Pecatonica grade and high schools and graduated in 1983. She was involved with 4-H, cheerleading, forensics, volleyball, and band. She attended Edgewood College where she received her degree in Elementary Education. Connie married Lance Moen on October 3, 1987 and they lived together on the Moen farm on Yankee Hollow Road and went on to have three children (Andrew, Katelyn, & Clara). Connie taught for 33 years at Pecatonica Elementary in the 6th, 2nd, and 3rd grades. She was a member of York Memorial Lutheran Church, loved to shop, attend ball games, and take many trips with her family and friends.

Tags