Connie Ostrowski

Connie Ostrowski, also known as CC and Wench, 50, of Boscobel, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1973, on Frankfurt Rhein Main Airbase, Germany, the daughter of Deena (Parish) Crist. Connie graduated from Riverdale High School in 1991. She graduated Southwest Tech from the nursing assistant program and later in accounting. Connie was united in marriage to Raymond Ostrowski II on October 27, 2001, in Boscobel. She enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, and riding her motorcycle. Connie loved animals and served as a foster home for many. Her life motto was to live your dash.

Connie is survived by her husband Raymond Ostrowski II of Boscobel;

Tags