Connie Ostrowski, also known as CC and Wench, 50, of Boscobel, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1973, on Frankfurt Rhein Main Airbase, Germany, the daughter of Deena (Parish) Crist. Connie graduated from Riverdale High School in 1991. She graduated Southwest Tech from the nursing assistant program and later in accounting. Connie was united in marriage to Raymond Ostrowski II on October 27, 2001, in Boscobel. She enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, and riding her motorcycle. Connie loved animals and served as a foster home for many. Her life motto was to live your dash.
Connie is survived by her husband Raymond Ostrowski II of Boscobel;
Children: Natascha Wilkinson (Lyndell Shields) of Avoca, Anastacia Jones of Hillsboro, Darien Ostrowski (Chase Smith) of Boscobel, Keyon Ostrowski of Boscobel;
five grandchildren and one on the way: Kaiya, Bryson, Cherish, Serenah, Sofiah, baby girl on the way;
Life partners: Matthew Paulsen of Boscobel and Paul Hahn of Boscobel;
Chosen-father: Don Kirschbaum of Fennimore;
Sister: Jenee Parish of Fennimore;
Brother: James (Jamie) Parish of Garnavillo, IA;
Dog: Ryker;
Aunt: Mary Mae (James) Studnicka of Richland Center;
Uncles: Delbert (Rhonda) Parish of Blue River, Jimmy Parish of Madison;
Many other relatives and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother Deena Crist, infant son Tristan, granddaughter Arcadia, in-laws: Raymond and Carol Ostrowski, grandparents Earnie and Mary Parish, uncle Earnie Parish, aunt Bonnie Studnicka and life partner Paul Zwiener.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
