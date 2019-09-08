Connie Meyer, age 96, passed peacefully, on September 6, 2019 at Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care in Spring Green, WI. She was born in Roxbury, WI to Carl and Magdalen (Ballweg) Frey on September 19, 1922, and was married to Wayne Meyer for over sixty years.

Connie worked, as she would say ‘hard', at the Badger Army Ammunition plant during World War II. While there she, without knowing, must have been one of the first advocates for women. When she and others discovered they were not making as much money as the men, they demanded, and received, more pay. She was unassuming about that feat as typically, she was just doing what was best for her family.

Connie made many friends while waitressing at the Blaze in Sauk City, the Dorf Haus in Roxbury and the Firehouse in Prairie du Sac. She also very much enjoyed music. She sang with the St. Norbert's church choir, always sang at home and that love of music lives on through her family. While at Meadows, she was blessed with musical friends that she loved very much. Connie also loved cooking for her family. From daily meals to holidays, food was a plenty. Mom also loved playing cards, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

She is survived by her children, Betty (Bill) Frey, Prairie du Sac, and Laurie (Rick Frey) Wagman, Verona, her grandchildren, Kasi (Rob) Peters, Will (Susie) Frey, Ronnie Wagman (fiance, Tania Prado), Malorie Wagman and Tobi Tyner as well as her great grandchildren, Lucas, Clara, Felicity, Sylvie, Britton, Karlie and JaeLynn. She is also survived by relatives including many very thoughtful and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Bob Brownrigg, and her siblings, Vincent (Martha) Frey. Magdalen (Norbert) Uselman, Viola (Norbert) Hilgers, Florentina (George) Maier and Millie (Jim) Theisen.

The family would like to thank Meadows Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dr. John McAuliffe, Dr. Tony DeGiovanni, SSM Hospice and Hooverson Funeral Homes.

Mom remembered all of us to her last day, and we will remember her to our last. Rest in peace mom, the kitchen is closed but the music lives on.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Homes, Sauk City. Visitation will be held at 10:30 until the time of service.