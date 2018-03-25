Colleen Parman, age 90, of Dodgeville, formerly of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

She was born on August 25 1927 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late John and Inez Parman. She was married to Jack J. Parman for over 40 years until his death in 1989. They farmed in the Hollandale and Barneveld area.

Colleen worked at Barneveld Field & Grain and Barneveld schools, where she worked as custodian, playground duties, washed sports uniforms and spent time helping with many special needs students until her retirement.

Colleen spent time at Barneveld basketball games, loved watching the Brewers, Packers & Badgers, loved gardening, her flowers, preserving food and making many home-cooked meals for her families. She always had a smile for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her summer trips out west to visit her son Tom’s (Caryl) children and grandchildren. She especially loved all of her new friends at Upland Hills Health she made over the last few years.

Colleen is survived by her son Greg (Catherine) Parman of Hollandale; her daughter-in-law Caryl Parman of Pasco, Washington; her sister Eileen McKinley of Hayward; six grandchildren Aaron (Nicole), Amy (Carl), Andrea, Kevin (Peggy), Kelly (special friend Allen), Travis (Shannon); 14 great grandchildren; her niece and nephews Kathy (Will) McGaw, Dan McKinley and Mark (Tracy) McKinley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Thomas D. Parman, her brother-in-law Ed McKinley and her parents John and Inez Hogan.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

