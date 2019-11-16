Monona lost one of its kindest souls when Colleen M. Winer passed on November 15, 2019, aged 93.

Colleen was a rare person who spread love and kindness and would never harm another being, whether two-legged or four. She especially loved children and dogs, always having open arms for both. Her generous soul fed the homeless even when she had little to eat herself.

She now joins her closest companion in life, her beloved sister Ann Voeck, who passed in 2016. She is survived by her children James (Jean) Michaux, Richard (Mary) Kreul, Sue Kreul, Marc (Lisa) Winer, five grandchildren, and a dear niece, Margaret (Dan) Eklof, who lovingly took care of Mom in her final years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul, and sisters Jean, Mary, Ann and Virginia.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. If you knew and loved her please pass on a selfless act of love in her honor, or send donations to the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, 2102 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI 53704. The family is being assisted by All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison.