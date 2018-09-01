Colin John Robert Donahue

Madison - Colin J. R. Donahue, age 24, passed away unexpectedly becoming another victim of the opioid crisis on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

He was born on August 21, 1994 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Sara Sandberg and John Donahue. In 2013, Colin graduated from Monona Grove High School on the honor role. He went on to attend UW-LaCrosse. Colin took part in school athletics and liked working out. He had an amazing personality, sense of humor, and had the ability to make everyone laugh. Colin thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Colin was kind, creative, and had many friends. He was very supportive to his family and most importantly to his sister Devan.

Even though his time on earth was taken far too soon, Colin had the ability to touch so many people's lives. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Colin is survived by his mother; Sara (Tim Togstad) Sandberg, his father; John (Debora) Donahue, sister; Devan Donahue, maternal grandmother; Ann Sandberg, paternal grandmother; Ann Donahue, and grandfather Robert Togstad. He is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; Richard L. Sandberg, grandmother Judy Togstad, and paternal grandfather Robert Donahue.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 am. A time to gather will be held at the Cress Center on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.