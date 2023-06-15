Coletta Ann "Sis" Statz

CROSS PLAINS - Coletta Ann “Sis” Statz, age 89, sadly left us on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Sis is survived by her children, Rozalyn (Tom Hintz) Fox, Roxann Marshall, Renee (George) Peternell, Douglas Statz, Gregory (Anne) Statz and Rebecca (Jim) Coulter; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Stacy), David (Jessica), Darren (Janea), Samantha (Ben), Max (Abby), Kevin (Carlie), Kayla (Phil), Sara (Dan) and Jayme (Adam); 15 great-grandchildren, Auden, Corbin, Laken, Dylan, Arya, Wesley, Quinn, Aubree, Quinn, Olivia, Haakon, Kinsley, Callen, Camryn and Teagan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael of almost 60 years; parents, Wilfred and Coletta Lucey; six siblings, Donald (Dorthia) Lucey, Dorothy (Walter) Ring, Betty (LaVern) Richgels, George (Noreen) Lucey, Dean (Peg) Lucey and Connie (Pat) Lucey.

