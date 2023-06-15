CROSS PLAINS - Coletta Ann “Sis” Statz, age 89, sadly left us on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Sis is survived by her children, Rozalyn (Tom Hintz) Fox, Roxann Marshall, Renee (George) Peternell, Douglas Statz, Gregory (Anne) Statz and Rebecca (Jim) Coulter; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Stacy), David (Jessica), Darren (Janea), Samantha (Ben), Max (Abby), Kevin (Carlie), Kayla (Phil), Sara (Dan) and Jayme (Adam); 15 great-grandchildren, Auden, Corbin, Laken, Dylan, Arya, Wesley, Quinn, Aubree, Quinn, Olivia, Haakon, Kinsley, Callen, Camryn and Teagan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael of almost 60 years; parents, Wilfred and Coletta Lucey; six siblings, Donald (Dorthia) Lucey, Dorothy (Walter) Ring, Betty (LaVern) Richgels, George (Noreen) Lucey, Dean (Peg) Lucey and Connie (Pat) Lucey.
Sis was not about the material world, but a woman who placed the greatest value in the happiness of raising her six children in a country setting surrounded by the farmland of her parents and brothers. She enjoyed planting and harvesting a large garden to have canned vegetables through the winter. She also enjoyed her flowers, maintaining a manicured lawn and being outside shoveling snow. Her fun personality and quick wit was enjoyed by all those she waited on at the Dorf Haus. She retired from the University of Wisconsin as a Custodial Supervisor of Crew 45 in February of 1996. All 22 years were spent working the third shift.
Her greatest passion and favorite pastime was walking the countryside and streets of Cross Plains. Although the years slowed her physically, mentally her mind sped like a racehorse. She had an incredible memory and funny wit. Her elder years brought enjoyment playing euchre and bingo with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren bringing much joy to her life...her family was everything.
Coletta Statz’s life will be celebrated at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, on Monday, June 19, 2023. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of the Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Four Winds Manor and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
