Ridgeway – Cole Edward Lewis, age 74, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday July 28, 2023 at Pine Valley Community Nursing Home in Richland Center, WI. He was born to the late Gomer and Lavon (Love) Lewis, he was born on August 22, 1948, in St. Louis MO.
Cole was known to many by many different names, Ed, Eddie, Little Ed (Ed Love his uncle was Big Ed), Cole and Leo’s granddaughters called him “Lewis” because he was always stealing their candy.
Cole served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany then sent to Vietnam, where he was in the Army Corp of Engineers building roads.
Cole enjoyed traveling and lived in many places, Missouri, Alabama, Arizona, Florida and most recently back home to Wisconsin. His working career covered many types of jobs. Bartending, Bar Manager, Copy Shop Manager, handyman, Advertising Truck driver and his best life was lived being the captain of his boat.
Cole had an exceptional sense of humor, and he was quite a storyteller. Anyone who ever heard him tell a joke or story was left in tears. A couple of his most notable were Dance-a-rella and the Bengal Tiger. He also loved to tell stories of his antics and shenanigans as a young man. To hear some of those stories most people probably thought he was making them up or at the very least embellishing them. But his cohorts in crime, Leo, Scott or Rex could substantiate exactly what was being told. He was told by many he should of wrote a book.
Cole is survived by his sister Edith (Edie) Jacobson of Ridgeway; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Evans of Dodgeville; his sister- in-law Norma (Kay) Henderson-Lewis of Stoughton WI; his best friend and partner in crime Leo (Karen) Klosterman of Dodgeville; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, especially the folks at the apartment complex where he lived.
Cole was preceded in death by, his parents, a sister Jeannette Evans, a brother Alan (Buzz) Lewis, a brother-in-law/surrogate father figure DuWayne Jacobson, his beloved dog Gipper and cat Booger along with many other family and friends.
Cole’s wishes were for no formal funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023 starting at 11:30 at the RIDGEWAY AMERICAN LEGION HALL, where stories, laughter and good food will be shared to honor a life well lived.