Cole Edward Lewis

Ridgeway – Cole Edward Lewis, age 74, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday July 28, 2023 at Pine Valley Community Nursing Home in Richland Center, WI.  He was born to the late Gomer and Lavon (Love) Lewis, he was born on August 22, 1948, in St. Louis MO.

Cole was known to many by many different names, Ed, Eddie, Little Ed (Ed Love his uncle was Big Ed), Cole and Leo’s granddaughters called him “Lewis” because he was always stealing their candy.

