Col. Dr. Helen J. Gurkow

VERONA, Wis. -- Col. Dr. Helen J. Gurkow, 97, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Madison, WI.

Col. Dr. Helen J. Gurkow was born in Lancaster, WI, the daughter of Carl and Theresa Gurkow. Her parents ran Gurkow Produce/Implement for many years in Lancaster, WI. Following Col. Dr. Gurkow’s graduation from Lancaster High School, she attended the University of Illinois receiving a Bachelor’s Degree. At the University of Wisconsin, she obtained a Master’s Degree and PhD in Anatomy/Physiology. During that time, she taught in the Anatomy Department of the University of WI Medical School. She obtained a MD degree from Marquette Medical School (now the Medical College of Wisconsin). After an internship and year in surgical residency at Madison General Hospital (now Meriter), she went into solo general practice in Platteville, WI until 1986. In 1979 she joined the Wisconsin National Guard 13th Evac Hospital unit; in 1982 she became a Flight Surgeon and served with the 147 AVN Unit until 1990, when she was activated for Desert Storm and served four months with the hospital unit in Saudi Arabia. In 1992 she transferred to the Ohio National Guard where she was Ohio State Surgeon, Army National Guard until retirement in 1994. Col Dr. Gurkow traveled extensively throughout her entire life and became an avid photographer and in later years an environmental advocate (tree hugger). After retiring from Medicine in 1988 she became a professional nature photographer.

