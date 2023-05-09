Clifford L. Brown was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend, who left this world on May 7, 2023. Cliff was born on November 12, 1934 in Monroe, Wisconsin. He was the oldest of four siblings, who proceeded him in death; James, Ron and Don Brown. He took great pride in caring for them during his young life.
He was married to his true love Dorothy (d.2016) for 63 years, and they were blessed with two children, Chuck (d.2000) and Sandee (m. Dave Lewis). As well as a granddaughter, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cliff’s passion for golf was rivaled only by his love of engaging conversation and a nice cold beer. He was known for his warm heart, his infectious smile, and his hearty laugh, which will be remembered by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 Noon at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 11 am until Noon, prior to the service, on the Monday, May 15th at the funeral home. The Brown family is being assisted by All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services
Janesville, Wisconsin
(608) 754-8700
