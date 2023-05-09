Clifford L. Brown

Clifford L. Brown was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend, who left this world on May 7, 2023. Cliff was born on November 12, 1934 in Monroe, Wisconsin. He was the oldest of four siblings, who proceeded him in death; James, Ron and Don Brown. He took great pride in caring for them during his young life.

He was married to his true love Dorothy (d.2016) for 63 years, and they were blessed with two children, Chuck (d.2000) and Sandee (m. Dave Lewis). As well as a granddaughter, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

