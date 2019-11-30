Clifford "Jake" Jacobson, age 69, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

A Memorial funeral service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wisconsin with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Cliff was born November 11, 1950 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of Carl and Mildred (Roller) Jacobson. He owned and operated Jakes Tile for many years. Cliff lived in California for about 10 years and lived in Wisconsin Dells and Mauston for most of his life. He always enjoyed fishing with friends. He also enjoyed the company of his cat, Smokey.

He is survived by his brother, Jim (Diane) of Reedsburg, WI; sister in law, Barbara Jacobson of Wisconsin Dells; numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry and close friend, Dale Sentell.