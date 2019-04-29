Clifford F. Mcfarlane

MADISON/MONONA - Clifford F. "Cliff" Macfarlane, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Phillips, the son of Edwin and Myrtle (Anderson) Macfarlane. Clifford graduated from Portage High School in 1945. He moved to Madison at age 17 to attend UW-Madison and march in the band playing alto and tenor sax.

Clifford married Mary Betts on Jan. 18, 1949, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves until the mid-1950's. Clifford spent 45 years in various positions within the car business. The last 25 years working for John Zimbrick at Zimbrick Buick in Madison, which he absolutely loved.

Clifford was an avid newspaper reader, his love for reading started at a young age when he was a local paperboy. He never missed a day and had at least one newspaper to read daily. Clifford also enjoyed Jazz music. He and his friends traveled near and far to attend the famous Jazz clubs where he was fortunate to see the greats such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and the list goes on and on.

Clifford is survived by his daughter, Rita Gillette; sister, Shirley Rennick; granddaughters, Shellie (Dan Mitchell) Gillette, Jennifer (Joshua) Satzer, and Jessica (Jonathon) Gillette; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Mary Satzer, Noah Gillette and James Satzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Douglas Macfarlane.

Per Cliff's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Cliff’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg.

The family would like to thank the staff at Monona Heritage and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and kind care for Cliff.

Thank you, dad, for entertaining me with thousands and thousands of stories and the hysterical laughs when you donned a wig in the mid 1960’s and entertained us singing and dancing while pretending to be one of the Beatles.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420