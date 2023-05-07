Cletus "Clete" G. Vondra

Cletus G. “Clete” Vondra, 87, of Platteville, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue from 9:30 – 10:15 AM Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Cletus, or “Clete” as so many knew him as, was born on March 14, 1936 at Ipswitch, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, son of Anton and Maude (Deiter) Vondra. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1954. Clete was united in marriage to Janet “Jan” Gehrke on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Jan preceded him in death on August 16, 2019. Clete was a lifelong farmer. When he was young he drove milk truck for Jenny Bros., and for 50 years he worked at the Belmont Sales Barn and Clayton Auction Service. Clete enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and going to the casino.
Clete is survived by four children, Diane (Terry) Yunk, LuAnn (Tom) Spensley, Lori (Steve) VanBogaert, and Mike (Julie) Vondra; eight grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) Spensley, Brianna (Brent) Belongea, Chad (Shannon) Yunk, Kyle (fiance, Brianna Riechers) VanBogaert Brittany (Ryan) O’Connell, Cody (Colleen) Vondra, Brady Vondra, K and Colton (Becka) Vondra; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Norma) Vondra; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Vondra, Deb Raess and Harriet Deiter, nieces and nephews and his loving companion, Nick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan, his parents, brothers, Arlyn and Doug, sisters, Delores Margan and Jeanette Stanton, fatehr and mother-in-law, Harlan and Helen Gehrke, and brother-in-law, Merlin Gehrke.
