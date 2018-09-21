Cleo Esther Kundert, age 94 of Monroe, formerly of New Glarus and Blanchardville died on Wednesday evening, September 19, 2018 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice House.

She was born on June 6, 1924 in Rock Grove, Illinois to Harold & Esther (Myers) Bennehoff. She lived with her family on their farm while she was growing up. Cleo attended the Rock Grove School, and graduated from the Orangeville High School in 1943. She was married on February 20, 1944 to Roy Kundert in Rock Grove, Illinois.

After Roy returned from his time in the US Army, they lived in rural Blanchardville where Roy was the cheese maker in the Hay Hollow Cheese Factory. Along with raising their family and boarding the cheese factory workers, Cleo worked in the factory with Roy for all the years that he was cheese making until they moved to Blanchardville in 1965.

In retirement Cleo and Roy enjoyed traveling the US in their motor home for many years. For 20 years they spent the winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Cleo was a past member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church and Women of the ELCA for many years, then in later years joined the Blanchardville Lutheran Church which later became New Hope Lutheran.

She was a member of the Blanchardville American Legion Auxiliary. In July of 2005 Roy and Cleo moved to The New Glarus Home community. In 2013 she moved to the Aster Assisted Living in Monroe. While living in New Glarus she enjoyed volunteering at The New Glarus Home, and later volunteering at the Aster Assisted Living. Cleo loved quilting, having made quilts for all her kids. She played the banjo for many years and played in the Arizona Banjo Band. She loved to dance, golf, and playing cards.

Cleo is survived by four children, Richard (Laurel Jones) Kundert of New Glarus, Duane (Beth) Kundert of Blanchardville, Anne Kundert of Seattle, Washington, and Marla (Ken) McKenzie of Stevens Point; her beloved sister, Charlotte Peterson of Freeport, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Becky) Kundert of Prairie du Sac, Ross (Erica) Kundert of Mount Horeb, Adam (Nikki) Kundert of Dane, Karianne (Ross) Kundert of Belleville, Karla (Jeff) Berzowski of Neenah, Derek McKenzie of Scottsdale, AZ, Dana (Fred) McKenzie of Stevens Point, and Alicia (Brad) Kousek of Cudahy; great-grandchildren, Alex, Ty, Kenadi, Ella, Lucy, Alder, Sawyer, Sullivan, and Evelyn; her brother-in-law Delbert (Gudrun) Kundert, and sister-in-law Eldora Kundert, all of Monroe; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roy who died on September 16, 2008; daughter-in-law, Candy Kundert; a sister, Ruth Fiene; and two brothers, George & Melvin Bennehoff.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 23, 2018 from 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Blanchardville, and again Monday, September 24 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Pastors Michelle Elfers and Kathleen Rinear will officiate. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. A catered funeral lunch will follow at Blanchard Hall at 206 South Main Street in Blanchardville. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested. The most important aspects of Cleo’s life were her faith, her family, and reaching out to serve others and make a positive difference in their lives. The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their tender loving care.