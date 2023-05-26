Madison - Clement LeRoy Baker, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Waunakee Valley (Manor). He was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Harvey, Ill., the son of Guy Baker and Lola (Whitson) Baker.
Clement grew up in the Harvey, Ill. area. He married Judy (Meder) Baker on Sept. 7, 1947. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, VFW Post 8483, American Legion Post 360, he was also a participant on the Badger Honor Flight, and the Korean War Veterans Association, as well as the United Commercial Travelers. Prior to retirement, Clement enjoyed a career as a mechanic for Koch motors, which later turned into Hertz RentaCar.
Clement loved GOLF! He also enjoyed wood working, going to the casino, doing his pull tabs, playing bingo, and watching westerns. But most of all, he treasured time with his family, including the grandkids, great-grandkids, and his furry and feathered family members.
Clement is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Glen) Kenyon, Janice (Robert) Howland and Doris (the late Robin) Danks; sisters-in-law, Leonne Kick, Charlene Baker, Marie (James) Filer and Judy Meder; brother-in-law, Raymond (Marilyn) Meder; grandson, David Danks; granddaughters, Jessica (significant other, Terry Banks) Danks, Katie (John) Stietz and Cathy Howland; niece, Tammy (Garrie) Patton; nephew, Jeff (Sarah) Baker; great-grandchildren, Terry Jr., Cody, Isabella, Sam, Hailey, Jackson, Jordan, Ethan, Damon, and one more to follow! He is also survived by Jesie Lyn and other great family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy L. Baker; brother, Franklin Baker; sisters-in-law, Theresa (the late Bill) Watts and Inez (the late Lloyd) Pederson; and brothers-in-law, Walter Meder, Jerome Meder, Wendel Meder and Frank Kick.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank the staff at the V.A. hospital, Marquardt Home, and Community Services, Waunakee Valley (Manor), and Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 8483, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
