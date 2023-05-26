Clement LeRoy Baker

Madison - Clement LeRoy Baker, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Waunakee Valley (Manor). He was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Harvey, Ill., the son of Guy Baker and Lola (Whitson) Baker.

Clement grew up in the Harvey, Ill. area. He married Judy (Meder) Baker on Sept. 7, 1947. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, VFW Post 8483, American Legion Post 360, he was also a participant on the Badger Honor Flight, and the Korean War Veterans Association, as well as the United Commercial Travelers. Prior to retirement, Clement enjoyed a career as a mechanic for Koch motors, which later turned into Hertz RentaCar.