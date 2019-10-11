MONONA/STOUGHTON-Clarice I. Littel, age 93, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Heritage Memory Care.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1925, in Stoughton, the daughter of Sanford and Millie (Anderson) Johnson.

Clarice married Richard "Bud" Littel on July 27, 1946, in Stoughton. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and Bud lived in Monona where they raised their seven children.

Clarice loved to travel with her family, especially to Florida, Arizona, Alaska, and Door County. She enjoyed gatherings at her home for the holiday's, playing euchre, putting together puzzles, and cheering on her grandsons at their sporting events. Clarice also enjoyed bowling, was a skillful sewer, and was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She loved the color purple, peanut butter on toast, and ice cream.

Clarice is survived by her seven children, Nancy Littel, Janis (Mark Brill) Littel, Terry (Jean Lewandowski) Littel, Donna Littel, Scott Littel, Karen (Jeff) Fehrman, and James (Michelle) Littel; five grandsons, Nate (Amanda), Chris (Amber), Alex, Nick, and Zack; and one great-grandson, Isaac. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Marilyn; a grandson, Benjamin; and Scott's life partner, Mary Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or the Dane County Habitat for Humanity. In accordance with Clarice's wishes, there will be no services. She loved her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

