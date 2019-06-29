Clarence T. Hampton, Sr., 78, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family burial will be held at Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Memorials may be made to the Clarence T. Hampton, Sr. Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Clarence was born on October 20, 1940 in Patch Grove, Wisconsin, the son of Theodore and Irene (Esser) Hampton. He attended Bloomington High School. On June 23, 1962 he was united in marriage to Carolyn "Kay" Kopp at the Platteville United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2017. Clarence was a very dedicated and loving husband, as he cared for Kay for 20 years following a debilitating stroke. Clarence worked for Loudspeaker Component for 38 years. He enjoyed tending his garden, working on cars, riding his Harley, and his "bar burger" group. But above all, Clarence loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Clarence is survived by two children, Clarence Hampton, Jr. and Carrie (Tom) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Leon Hampton, Shauna Birkett, Krysthol (Brad) Davis, Jon (Megan Zart) Kauffman, Jaymes (Mirhya Lyne) Kauffman, Karysa (Jacob) Helmrick, Kristin (Mike) Schmidt, and Kaet Taylor; seven great-grandchildren, Liam and Sawyer Davis, Cyrus Birkett, Anthony Taylor, and Cailynn, Carmyn, and Camden Helmrick; sister, Evelyn Krohn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn "Kay"; infant daughter, Bobbie Kay in 1963; three siblings, Delia Gray, Robert Hampton, and Francis Hampton; and brother-in-law, Stanley Krohn.