Clarence Arnold Anderson, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Marshall Anderson and Mary (O'Brien) Anderson.
Clarence attended Wisconsin Heights High School through his sophomore year. That summer, he and his parents moved to a ranch in Alberton, Mont. He graduated from Alberton High School in 1968. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Long Beach during the Vietnam War from 1968 until 1972. He retired as a maintenance engineer at Saris Cycling. In his free time, he especially enjoyed restoring vintage motorcycles and cars. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved to push it to the limit while traveling the backroads of Wisconsin and Montana. In the later years at home, he enjoyed racing his remote-control slot cars and creating new racetrack configurations on his porch and in the basement. He would also spend many hours trying to increase the power and speed of the slot cars. He also enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his fern garden.
Clarence is survived by his sisters, Deanna O'Connell, Minola (Ron) Norris and Carol Ottesen; nephews, Michael (Joyce) O'Connell, Ronald (Cindy) Norris Jr., Eric (Barb) Ottesen, Matthew (Kelly) Ottesen and Michael Ottesen; and nieces, Brenda Ottesen, Linda (Randy) Brunner, Margaret (James) Kramer and Jacquelyn (Lee) Bacon. He is also survived by many great and great-great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his soulmate, Kathryn "Kate" Lindemann; and brothers-in-law, James O’Connell and Chris Ottesen.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration for all their assistance provided to Clarence over the past several years.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery in Richland Center, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. There will be a gathering at Morgan’s located at 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, after the service.
Memorials may made to a Veterans charity of your choice in honor of Clarence. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
