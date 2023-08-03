Clarence Arnold Anderson

Clarence Arnold Anderson, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Marshall Anderson and Mary (O'Brien) Anderson.

Clarence attended Wisconsin Heights High School through his sophomore year. That summer, he and his parents moved to a ranch in Alberton, Mont. He graduated from Alberton High School in 1968. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Long Beach during the Vietnam War from 1968 until 1972. He retired as a maintenance engineer at Saris Cycling. In his free time, he especially enjoyed restoring vintage motorcycles and cars. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved to push it to the limit while traveling the backroads of Wisconsin and Montana. In the later years at home, he enjoyed racing his remote-control slot cars and creating new racetrack configurations on his porch and in the basement. He would also spend many hours trying to increase the power and speed of the slot cars. He also enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his fern garden.