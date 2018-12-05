Claire M. Gafke, age 43 of Belleville, passed away on December 2nd at home. She was born on July 13, 1975 in Madison the daughter of Howard and Alice Gafke.

Claire's face often had a smile, but behind that smile, she struggled with mental illness for over 20 years. Her family always tried to get her the help she needed and made sure she was safe.

Her mother always helped her through her anxiety and depression battles that she incurred in life. Claire was a wonderful aunt helping her sister Susan take care of her twin niece and nephew. She loved to babysit the kids and play games while hanging out. They called her Claire Bear because she loved to give "Bear Hugs". She liked getting out of the house to shop and go out to eat with family. She enjoyed walking the bike trail near home and would always comment on the beauty of nature, that was her therapy. Claire loved all animals and had several dogs over the years. Her favorite dog was a Boston Terrier named Basco who gave her many years of enjoyment and laughter. Claire had the most beautiful smile and contagious laugh, she always thanked everyone for helping her, saying I love you and always telling us, I'm Ok.

Claire is survived by her father Howard Gafke of Belleville, brother David (Lisa) Gafke of Verona, sister Susan (Walter) Steele and their children Jake and Nicole of Belleville. Her nephew Eric McCarville, and niece Tatum Wienen. Her aunts Elizabeth (Wayne) Kalsow, Laura (Joe) Jones, and her uncle Larry (Linda) Goad. She was preceded in death by her mother Alice and sister Joan McCarville.

Claire had a special high school girlfriend, Jaime who kept in touch with cards and pictures and visited every Christmas. The family would like to thank Jaime for her dedicated friendship with Claire over the years.

A private family celebration of Claire's life will be held on a later date.