Claire "Kelly" L. Wright

Stoughton - Claire L. "Kelly" Wright, age 95, passed away on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born March 1, 1924 in Stoughton, the son of the late Harry and Emma (Otteson) Wright. Kelly married Florabelle Runey on July 31, 1948 in Janesville. He joined the Army Air Corps at age 17, and served his country in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Claire was past commander of the VFW 1991-1993, volunteered there, and enjoyed the Friday night fish fry. The Veteran's Memorial in Stoughton was very important to him. He loved traveling, and often visited Montana, 2 trips to Australia and New Zealand with the Friendship Force, and participated in the Badger Honor Flight. He enjoyed golf, spending time with his beloved family, keeping busy mowing lawns, gardening and anything that wasn't sitting - He is known as the Energizer Bunny of the family. Kelly never turned down lutefisk or ice cream.

Kelly is survived by his daughters Denise Berg, Rebecca Wright, Wanda Kaupanger, and Cathryn Wright; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister Elaine "Toodles" Rice, and friend Maxine Parsons; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Florabelle Wright; 2 brothers Edmund and Harry; 2 sisters Dorothy Olson and Lois Larson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday October 14, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Hwy B, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service on Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Veterans Memorial, PO Box 16, Stoughton, WI 53589 or Badger Honor Flight, PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.

Special thanks to the Stoughton Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate, heartfelt care they gave him during his final days.

"Grandpa"

By Hoyt Dwyer and Tana Berg

Seeing as you've been doing so well

We give this gift to say farewell

We hope to see you again one day

So we can all shout hooray

We know that you will be happy

But we know you will still be snazzy

We lov you Grandpa

Forever

