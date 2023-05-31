Chuu Hoang

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Chuu Hoang passed away at 92, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In his early years, he was a man of many words, an avid storyteller and the life of the party. He received his bachelor’s degree in France as a Chemical Engineer and had a natural curiosity for how all things worked. In 1975, in pursuit of freedom, due to the Vietnam war, Chuu and Lien overcame many hardships to build a new life for the whole family in the U.S. Married for 64 years to Lien, Chuu was a very generous, vibrant, affectionate and loving husband and father. He will be dearly missed by all.

