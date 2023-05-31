It is with a heavy heart that we announce Chuu Hoang passed away at 92, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
In his early years, he was a man of many words, an avid storyteller and the life of the party. He received his bachelor’s degree in France as a Chemical Engineer and had a natural curiosity for how all things worked. In 1975, in pursuit of freedom, due to the Vietnam war, Chuu and Lien overcame many hardships to build a new life for the whole family in the U.S. Married for 64 years to Lien, Chuu was a very generous, vibrant, affectionate and loving husband and father. He will be dearly missed by all.
Chuu is survived by his wife, Lien Hoang; five children: daughter, Kim Thu Hoang (David Schroeder), son, Anh Hoang, daughter, Diep Hoang Johnson (Daniel Johnson), son, Huan Hoang, and daughter, Hang Hoang (Dale Moir); and five grandchildren: Athena Johnson (Diep), Cameron Johnson (Diep), Nathan Hoang (Anh), Michelle Hoang (Huan) and Stephen Hoang (Huan).
He is also survived by his five siblings: brother, Chan (Daniele) Hoang, sister, Huong Hoang, brother, Chu Hoang, brother, Chuc (Any) Hoang, and sister, Bich Hoang. He was preceded in death by his parents: father, Van Chau Hoang; mother, Thi Dong Tran; and three siblings: brother, Chan (Francine) Hoang, sister, Quan (Dang Khoa) Le, and brother, Chieu Hoang.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
Burial will follow the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison. A Luncheon will be served at the church following the burial service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
