Chuck Worthington

Charles Harlan ‘Chuck’ Worthington, 89, of Richland Center died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on August 14, 1933, in Neillsville, Wisconsin, the son of Dewey and Lucy (Coleman) Worthington. Chuck graduated from Ontario High School and served in the US Navy. On September 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Georgine Novak in Warren, Minnesota. Chuck worked as a pressman for the Richland Observer for 35 years. He served as a Scout Master for 11 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and he served as Grand Knight. Chuck enjoyed hunting, camping, and going to the casino.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 67 years, Georgine;