Charles Harlan ‘Chuck’ Worthington, 89, of Richland Center died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on August 14, 1933, in Neillsville, Wisconsin, the son of Dewey and Lucy (Coleman) Worthington. Chuck graduated from Ontario High School and served in the US Navy. On September 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Georgine Novak in Warren, Minnesota. Chuck worked as a pressman for the Richland Observer for 35 years. He served as a Scout Master for 11 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and he served as Grand Knight. Chuck enjoyed hunting, camping, and going to the casino.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 67 years, Georgine;
Children: Donna (David) Sharp of Hub City,
Richard Worthington of Melrose,
David (Kelly) Worthington of Richland Center,
JoAnne (Dirk) Hagenah of Durand,
Brenda (Bob) Demont of Stoughton,
Sara (Herman) Christian of Richland Center;
11 Grandchildren;
Many great-grandchildren;
Sister-in-law: Phyllis Novak of Fergus Falls, MN;
Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Lucy, in-laws: George and Agnes Novak, daughter-in-law Wilma Worthington, brothers and sisters: Dewain Worthington, Velva Nelson, Dewey Worthington Jr., Carol Sanders, Nola Raiten, Delmaine Worthington, and Velma Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with military rites to be provided by the Local Military Memorial Honors Unit. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Knights of Columbus rosary to be prayed at 3:45 PM. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
