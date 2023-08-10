Christopher Robert Soma

Christopher “Captain Chris” Soma, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. A visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.