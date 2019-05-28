MADISON-Christopher Haertel Fauerbach, age 52, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1967, in Madison, Wis., the son of Louis and Mary (Chaffin) Fauerbach.

Chris graduated from La Follette High School in 1985. He went on to attend MATC where he received his associate degree in Automotive Technology.

The first love of his life was cars until he met his wife Betsy (Whitebird) Fauerbach in 1997. They were united in marriage on May 8, 2004 and welcomed their son, Henry, in 2011.

Chris was a Master L1 ASC Certified Technician and worked on the East side of Madison for over 30 years. He started his own business, Fauerbach Automotive in November of 2002, which he and Betsy operated for 15 years. After retiring from his automotive career, he worked maintenance at St. Dennis where he enjoyed having lunch with Henry every day. Chris was an avid boater and snowmobiler. For many years, Chris and his friends, “The Gumbonians,” would camp over Memorial weekend. He was the host of many game nights, and he and his buddies enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons in his man-cave above the shop every Tuesday night. He loved traveling to his special place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with Betsy. He was very active in AA. Most recently, he was the Den Leader of his son's Cub Scout Troop.

Every night before bed, Chris and his son would perform the "Chris and Jeffy Show" with Henry's stuffies.

Chris is survived by his wife, Betsy; son, Henry; mother, Mary; sisters, Lisa Rogers, and Rebecca (James) Hario; father-in-law, Bill Brown; mother-in-law, Judie Brown; sisters-in-law, Marcy (Mike) Flanders, Karin (Scott) Morland, Kim Brown, and Kristine (Matt) Zambori; friend, Stuart Wise; many nieces and nephews; as well as numerous close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis; father-in-law, Maynard Whitebird; and his nephew, Eric Hario.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with Deacon Dave Hendrickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monona Serenity Center.