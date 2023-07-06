Christopher "Chris" M. Lins

Madison - Christopher M. Lins, 36, of Madison, WI passed away unexpectedly due to unexplained cardiac arrest on July 2, 2023, in Madison. He was born on March 17,1987, in Madison, and was known to his loved ones as Chris.

Chris was the son of Mitchell and Debra Lins (Hohlstein). Chris was a vibrant and energetic individual who lived life to the fullest. Chris was a graduate of Madison East High School in 2005, and would later go on to graduate college from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in Kinesiology. He then went on to receive his physical therapy assistant degree at MATC-Milwaukee. Chris was a devoted professional as a physical therapist assistant at UW-Health Sports Medicine.