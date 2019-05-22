Christine M. “Chris” Kneebone, age 75, of Evansville, formerly of Stockbridge, WI and Hinsdale, IL, died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by loving family at CrestRidge Memory Care in Dodgeville following a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Chris was born on April 9, 1944 in London, England to Paul Rebhahn of Arcadia, WI and Betty (Read) Rebhahn of London, England. After WWII ended, the family moved to Baraboo, WI and eventually settled in Sextonville, WI. Chris was a 1962 graduate of the Richland Center High School. She married Philipp “Chuck” Kneebone of Madison on May 28, 1966.

She worked as a Secretary in the Placement Office at UW-Platteville while helping her husband through college. They then moved to the Chicago area, settling in Hinsdale, where Chris was the Executive Secretary to the President and owner of Burrows Company for 28 years. After retiring in 2000, she and Chuck moved to Stockbridge, WI and built their dream home on the Eastern Shore of Lake Winnebago. In the spring of 2017, they moved to Evansville to be closer to family.

Chris was a beautiful, loving, kind and talented woman. She was liked by all who knew her and never had anything but kind words for everyone she knew. She loved to cook and sew, making many of her own clothes when she was younger. If her friends and family had any questions about cooking or baking, they would consult Chris for the correct technique. Every Christmas, she would spend days making a variety of delicious cookies which she would give to friends and send to her husband’s store for his employees to enjoy.

Chris loved her nieces and nephews. One of her favorite things to do was to shop for them at Christmas. She also looked forward to taking care of her two nephews, Kevin and Nick while their parents attended their yearly convention.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Chuck’s parents, Milton and Dorothy Kneebone; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Rebhahn and Susan Norsetter and three brothers-in-law, Jack Kneebone, Bill Riley and Joe Beck.

Chris is survived by her husband, Chuck of Evansville; four siblings, Michael Rebhahn of Wausau; Peter Rebhahn of Reedsburg; Angela (Dan) Belken of Rewey and Lesley (John) Houck of Dodgeville; Chuck’s siblings, Ron (Marilyn) Kneebone; Sandy Riley; Judi (Bud) Arnold; Pat Roberts; Linda (Jerry) Reschke; Kathy Beck; Randy (Kathy) Kneebone and Rick (Marsha) Kneebone; a sister-in-law, Kathy Kneebone as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with Fr. Jim Murphy officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Research or Agrace Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Chris will be dearly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and all who knew and loved her.