Christine Kay Paddock, age 68 of Hollandale died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with her daughter by her side. She was born on July 26, 1955, to Francis (Bud) Bernard and Virginia Jane (Doescher) Nondorf. Christine grew up on the family farm in Clyde with her six siblings. She attended Clyde grade school and graduated from River Valley High School in 1973. After graduation she worked as a seamstress at O’Brien Brothers in Richland Center, she then worked at Graber Window Fashions in Middleton in the warehouse, and later at Plastic Ingenuity in Cross Plains. Christine married her close friend Dean (Butch) Paddock. Christine and Dean had two children: Brandi and Anthony (Tony). She was an avid bird watcher and would enjoy competing with her daughter on which of them would see which specie bird first every year. Christine had a great love for all animals. She is remembered by her family as an amazing cook and a dog lover, especially her dog Sadie. Christine was a more than generous giver as she often donated to multiple different organizations through mailings and had an open door for all the area children.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Brandi (Tyler) McNeill of rural Hollandale; five siblings Vicki (John) Bray, Pat Hardyns, Bill Nondorf, Mike Nondorf, and Jennifer (Amy Piazza) Nondorf; and three grandchildren, Brayden McNeill, Gaige McNeill, and Jaden Bender. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Anthony who died on September 15, 2012, and her sister Betsy Nondorf.
The family would especially like to thank the Mineral Point EMS, Upland Hills ER staff, and the St. Mary’s ICU staff and also, Christine’s friend and dear neighbor Pat Arndt, for always being available to Christine.
A gathering to honor and remember Chirstine will be held Friday, August 25th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at SaetherFuneralService.com.
