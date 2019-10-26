Christine F. Markin

STOUGHTON - Christine F. "Chris" Markin, age 77, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home. She was born on June 19, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Bjork) Swenson. Chris worked at Research Products for over 30 years. She enjoyed volunteering and spending time with family and friends.

Chris is survived by her brother, Lee (Judy) Swenson; sisters-in-law, Irma Jean (Brad) Brechtl, Charlotte Tamminga and Inez Unger; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Markin; and daughter, Tina Markin.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Inurnment at Roselawn Memorial Park will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.