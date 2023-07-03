Christine A. “Chris” Phillipson

Christine A. “Chris” Phillipson, age 69 of Argyle, WI passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2023 at her home in Argyle. She was born on April 17, 1954 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI, the daughter of Paul and Lois (Reichling) Alm. Chris graduated from Darlington High School and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Dietetics from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Her early career was spent serving as a Dietitian in Dodgeville, WI, and Monroe, WI, after which she worked at the Norseman Supper Club in Argyle.

In 1983, Christine was united in marriage to David Phillipson at Yellowstone Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. Their honeymoon in Minneapolis, MN, marked the beginning of a cherished tradition of attending the Minneapolis Gift Mart twice a year for 40 years. Following their marriage Chris began to help Dave at the Berget Jewelry Store in Argyle. In 1990, Chris and Dave started Bergets Jewelry in Mineral Point, where they worked together as business partners for four decades.