Christine A. “Chris” Phillipson, age 69 of Argyle, WI passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2023 at her home in Argyle. She was born on April 17, 1954 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI, the daughter of Paul and Lois (Reichling) Alm. Chris graduated from Darlington High School and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Dietetics from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Her early career was spent serving as a Dietitian in Dodgeville, WI, and Monroe, WI, after which she worked at the Norseman Supper Club in Argyle.
In 1983, Christine was united in marriage to David Phillipson at Yellowstone Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. Their honeymoon in Minneapolis, MN, marked the beginning of a cherished tradition of attending the Minneapolis Gift Mart twice a year for 40 years. Following their marriage Chris began to help Dave at the Berget Jewelry Store in Argyle. In 1990, Chris and Dave started Bergets Jewelry in Mineral Point, where they worked together as business partners for four decades.
Chris is survived by her husband, Dave, at home, her brother Bruce Alm of Kewaunee, WI, and her two sisters, Julie (John) Oliver of Spring Green, WI, and Linda (Gary) Bawden of Darlington, WI. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Lois Alm; Parents-in-law: Paul and Marian Phillipson and one nephew: Kirk Staver.
Chris was a proud member of the Yellowstone Lutheran Church and its Women of the ELCA. She also contributed to her community as a member of the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce and the Argyle Fish Fry Committee. Her love for her community was evident in her countless acts of service and kindness. Beyond her professional achievements, Chris was known for her love of baking. Her mint brownies were famous in her community, and she enjoyed sharing her delicious treats with neighbors and friends. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Chris had a unique way of making people feel appreciated and welcome. Chris will be remembered fondly for her generosity, kindness, and selfless spirit. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Yellowstone Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Bohlman officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Yellowstone Lutheran Church and again on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Chris’s name.
