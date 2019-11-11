Christina M. Hollis

Christina M. Clifton Hollis, 73, of Elizabeth, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Unity Point Finely Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.

Burial will be at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, IA.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, November 14th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.

Christina "Tina" was born on July 19, 1946 to Alphonse & Maryann (Staloch) Brixius in Alberta Lea, MN. She grew up on a 160-acre farm near Wells, MN.

She met her beloved late husband, Michael "Wulf" S. Clifton in 1994, married on May 12, 2001 and enjoyed 22 of her best years with Wulf before he died in August 2015.

She received her BS in Agricultural Engineering in1968 and her MS in Agricultural Engineering with a minor in Mathematics in 1970 from University of Minnesota. She then received her PhD in Agricultural Engineering with a minor in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics in 1973 from the University of Illinois. She worked for John Deere Dubuque Works from 1973 until 2001 at the Technical Center (Moline 1973-1978), Waterloo Product Engineering Center and the Tractor Works (Waterloo 1978-1990), the Rotary Engine Division (Lodi, New Jersey 1990-1993), Davenport Works (1994) and finally Dubuque Works until 2001. She then started her own consulting form, Omega Consulting and worked at Dubuque until 2007 when she retired.

Tina and her husband Wulf bought the James Allan Opera House in Scales Mound, IL in 2008, where they conducted many auctions and rented the Opera House for parties and weddings. She became an auctioneer in 2011. They loved worldwide traveling. Tina has traveled to all 50 states and all 7 continents. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tina is survived by her 3 sons: Michael of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tom of Tacoma, WA and Nathan of Chicago, IL; and 3 siblings: Larry Brixius of Poulsbo, WA, Tony Brixius of Hot Springs, SD and Carolyn Trevis of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael "Wulf" Clifton, sister, Bonnie Sherman and a brother, Kevin Brixius.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Christina M. Clifton Hollis Memorial Fund has been established.