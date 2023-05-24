Christa Lynn Denicke Lindhardt

Christa Lynn Denicke Lindhardt, a beautiful, loving, bright, witty, fearless, fun to be around, and independent yet sensitive and compassionate young woman was a daughter, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who left her earthly life on May 16, 2023. She was born on Oct. 9, 1977, in Mauston, Wis., to Donn Denicke and Pam Denicke. The family moved to Utah in 1978 where she resided until moving to Wisconsin with her family last summer. As a toddler Christa enjoyed having “Teef Parties” serving water in her tea set, had an extensive vocabulary, loved being read to and memorized her favorite books to ‘read’ to anyone in the house. At a young age she enjoyed flying in “the pain in the sky” to California, Wisconsin, or Florida to visit grandparents. Christa was thrilled to welcome a brother and be a big sister to her “Brandon Boy” in 1980.

She attended St. Paul Lutheran School, Ogden, Utah, and Christ Lutheran School, Murray, Utah. She enjoyed attending Lutheran Summer Camp at Red Fish Lake. Christa also attended Bennion Junior High and graduated from Cottonwood High School with the class of 1995. She had an innate talent for acting and was honored to play several roles in high school, competing at state, winning several trophies for her school. She was thrilled to be inducted into The International Thespian Society in high school and earned a partial scholarship to SUU. Christa was cast in The RM, a 2003 comedy film and had a speaking part. On set, she became known as “Pretty Girl.”