Christa Lynn Denicke Lindhardt, a beautiful, loving, bright, witty, fearless, fun to be around, and independent yet sensitive and compassionate young woman was a daughter, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who left her earthly life on May 16, 2023. She was born on Oct. 9, 1977, in Mauston, Wis., to Donn Denicke and Pam Denicke. The family moved to Utah in 1978 where she resided until moving to Wisconsin with her family last summer. As a toddler Christa enjoyed having “Teef Parties” serving water in her tea set, had an extensive vocabulary, loved being read to and memorized her favorite books to ‘read’ to anyone in the house. At a young age she enjoyed flying in “the pain in the sky” to California, Wisconsin, or Florida to visit grandparents. Christa was thrilled to welcome a brother and be a big sister to her “Brandon Boy” in 1980.
She attended St. Paul Lutheran School, Ogden, Utah, and Christ Lutheran School, Murray, Utah. She enjoyed attending Lutheran Summer Camp at Red Fish Lake. Christa also attended Bennion Junior High and graduated from Cottonwood High School with the class of 1995. She had an innate talent for acting and was honored to play several roles in high school, competing at state, winning several trophies for her school. She was thrilled to be inducted into The International Thespian Society in high school and earned a partial scholarship to SUU. Christa was cast in The RM, a 2003 comedy film and had a speaking part. On set, she became known as “Pretty Girl.”
Christa was strong-willed and stubborn, but those traits defined her. It was part of who she was, and her strength undoubtedly helped her deal with life’s challenges. She loved to learn and had a passion for helping others.
After attending SUU Christa also attended SLCC and Dixie College. A few months before leaving for Dixie College, she met the love of her life, Travis Lindhardt, through a mutual friend on a blind date to a Garth Brooks concert. Instantly they fell in love and married on Aug. 24, 1999. Christa and Travis welcomed a son in 2003, Ethan Cole, and a daughter, Avery Grace, in 2009. Christa adored her children, loved spending time with them, and felt they were her greatest accomplishment.
Christa loved nature, fall and the “crunchy leaves and sweaters,” Harry Potter and her True Crime podcasts, and shopping with Avery at Target. As a family, they enjoyed the beach, vacations to Disneyland and Yellowstone.
After getting married and having children, Christa obtained a real estate license, earned a dental assistant certification, and a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Christa was knowledgeable about and had an appreciation of beauty. She especially loved applying makeup and doing her hair. She returned to school and became a Master Aesthetician and loved nothing more than making other women feel beautiful in her home studio, Girly Girl Lash. More recently, she completed nursing school and became an RN with IMC Hospital and most recently working at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Christa is survived by her husband of 24 years, Travis; her children, Ethan and Avery; parents, Donn Denicke and Pam Denicke; a brother, Brandon (Shirley); stepmother, Jill; step-sister, Briana Pappas (Michael); step-brother, Keaton Wiley (Brandi); in-laws, Mark and Karen Lindhardt; brother-in-law, Nick Campbell; nieces and nephews, Austyn and Bronson Campbell and Kimberlee and Krew Denicke; and step nieces and nephews, Zoe, Piper, and Beck Pappas. Her family will miss her smile and laugh, quick wit, sparkling eyes, her kindness, and listening to her and her brother exchange lines (verbatim) from movies and TV series each enjoyed. The world has also lost a caring, compassionate young woman who will be tremendously missed by all who love and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Mary Denicke; grandparents, Antonia “Toni” and Bill Denicke and Bill and Betty Stollmeyer; and sister-in-law, Jamie Campbell.
Remember, “Tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it.”
“Love is something eternal-the aspects may change, but not the essence.”
A Celebration of Life will be held in Utah (date and time to be determined). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.