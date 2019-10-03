Chloe Joy Yonash

MADISON - Chloe Yonash, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the daughter of William and Marie Martin.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was devoted to her family, especially sharing many enjoyable times with her daughter, Phylliss and granddaughter, Megan.

She is survived by three children, Cheryl (Harry) Sulzer, Phylliss Soderberg, and Victor (Judy) Yonash, all of Madison; her brother, Junior (Nancy) Martin of Albany, Wis.; her sister, Gloria Crew of Florida; four grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; three sisters, Genevieve Blake, Madeline Howell, and Maxine Cravens; five brothers, Claire, Larry, Paul, Lawrence, and Merlin Martin; and a grandson, Alan Sulzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Fr. Andy McAlpin at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Visitation will precede the mass at the church from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Beulah-Watterstown Township Cemetery in rural Grant County.

The family extends their thanks to the first responders, Fr. Pat, and the staff and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

