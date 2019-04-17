Cheryl Marie "Cherie" (Wichman) Schroeder

Verona-Cheryl “Cherie” Marie (Wichman) Schroeder, age 52, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 15, 2019.

She was born in San Francisco, CA, the much loved daughter to Thomas and Kathleen Wichman. She spent years of her youth in California, Oregon, and finally Clintonville, WI where she graduated high school.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin in 1989 and then pursued teaching at the middle school level with time spent in schools in Texas, Colorado, and Wisconsin. She then devoted time in her career with Wells Fargo Bank, AARP of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin in various capacities. Cherie pursued a career change into the nursing field, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin in 2016. She was a compassionate nurse, most recently serving patients at SSM Health in Madison. She enjoyed time with her mutually loving family, being outdoors, taking in hikes, any activity on the water, and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Alaina “Lainie” and Isaac, both of Verona, her ex-husband, Guy of Verona, her mother, Kathleen Wichman of Pewaukee, and five siblings, Donna (Paul) Brunner (Waukesha, WI); Daniel (Jody) Wichman (Allen, TX); Theresa (Bryan) Paulsen (Washburn, WI); Andrew (Andrea) Wichman (Sussex, WI) and Rebecca (Robert) Katka (Pewaukee, WI). Cherie was the loving aunt to 19 nieces and nephews and several great nieces/nephews. Cherie is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wichman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Verona Campus, 7291 County Rd PD, Verona with Rev. Joe Brosious officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

