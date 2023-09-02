Cheryl Lee Westby Obituaries Obituaries Sep 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON - Cheryl Lee Westby, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. She was born on Dec. 2, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Roland and Betty (Lange) Westby.Cheryl graduated from La Follette High School and Madison College. She loved traveling, socializing and be around people. She adored animals.Cheryl is survived by her significant other, John Bartal; brother, William Wesby; sister, Susan Jean Westby; and son, Nicholas Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Roland.Private services will be held. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular What you should eat at Taste of Madison this year 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline Like father, like son: 100 years of a Wisconsin family's dairy legacy Badger Gameday Guide: What you need to know before you go to Camp Randall Latest News Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane's toll in Florida. Gov. DeSantis has no plans to meet North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat New York police will use drones to monitor backyard parties this weekend, spurring privacy concerns The Great Dane is headed to Japan Wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan More News