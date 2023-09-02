Cheryl Lee Westby

MADISON - Cheryl Lee Westby, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. She was born on Dec. 2, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Roland and Betty (Lange) Westby.

Cheryl graduated from La Follette High School and Madison College. She loved traveling, socializing and be around people. She adored animals.