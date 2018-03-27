Cheryl J. Beck, age 74 of Monroe, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at her home following a long courageous battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born on July 26, 1943 in Monroe, the daughter of Lloyd and Uva (Babler) VanHouten. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1961 and received a B.S. degree from Rockford College.

Cheryl married Ron Folgate on August 9, 1963 and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1986. Cheryl and Ron owned and operated Summit Mold, Inc in Davis, IL for many years.

Cheryl married Robert Beck on January 28, 1989 in Monroe.

Cheryl was an active member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, served on the Board of the Green County Humane Society, and volunteered for Family Promise. She cherished her family, but also had a great love for animals and her flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Beck of Monroe; a daughter, Tanya (Tim) Jahnke and their children, Veronnica Thompson, Tyler Thompson, and Laney Jahnke; step-children, John (Sandra) Beck, Ann (Dave) Waggoner, Mary (Kevin) Flack, and Sue (David) Devillier; 17 step-grandchildren; a brother, Danny VanHouten (Laurie Asplund) of Monroe; and a sister, Linda (Charlie) Bennehoff of Rock Grove, IL. She was further survived by a brother-in-law, Tom (Connie) Folgate of Orangeville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Tim Folgate, on May 12, 1996.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Booth officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Cheryl’s name to the Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net