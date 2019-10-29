Cheryl A. Kellum

Cheryl Ann Kellum, age 71, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Four Winds Manor, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on April 19, 1948, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clayton Felland and Francis Price Felland.

Cheryl was a Department of Defense employee – working for the Defense Communication Agency since 1983. She was also an administrative assistant with Robert Vaughn, DDS. Above all, she was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Shawn Lynn Kellum of Madison, WI Sharon Kellum of Inglewood, CA and Kimberly Kellum of Clarksville, TN; siblings, R.Wayne "Chip" Felland (Carol) and Candy Prestigiacomo; grandchildren, Christopher Kellum of Wilmington, NC, Kimber M. Wilder (Chris) of Wilmington, NC, Jacqueline Powers (Adam) of Clarksville, TN, and Susan, Damien, Darnell, Nicole Mason of Inglewood, CA; and several great-grandchildren to cherish her many memories.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 36 years, SSgt Frederick K. Kellum, Retired U. S. Army.

At the request of the family, no funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Shawn L. Kellum at 8206 Starr Grass Road #104 Madison, Wisconsin 53719.

A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Four Winds Manor, University of Wisconsin and Meriter Hospital and the amazing nursing staff.

